Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. health care advocates push for full expansion of Medicaid

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage gap.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, Georgia falls fifth for the most uninsured people in the country.

Georgians who make $14,000 or less annually can apply for the Pathways program.

The Georgia Pathways Program launched in July. Estimates show the program could help more than 300,000 Georgians, yet only about 1,300 people were enrolled.

Records from the Department of Community Health show there are 16,872 Georgians who have completed Pathways applications that are currently under review.

MORE | Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Ashlee Reed and her husband are still paying off thousands of dollars in medical debt after a string of unexpected visits to the hospital when they lost insurance coverage.

“We looked at different marketplace plans and they were going to be more than our mortgage. We’re on different payment plans trying to pay off these procedures,” said Reed.

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage gap, meaning they make too little to buy health insurance and don’t qualify for the state’s Medicaid program. Doctors and health advocates are calling for a full expansion to support families who may fall in the gap.

Julie Vojtech with the American Center Society Cancer Action Network says for families, money can become an obstacle to getting lifesaving cancer screenings and treatments. She said fully expanding Medicaid in Georgia would cost the state less and it would cover more people.

“Cancer is often curable if it’s caught early, but it can only be caught early when we can screen for it, but we can only screen for it if people have healthcare coverage,” said Vojtech.

Georgia Democrats have already announced their support for a full expansion last month.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck once again

Latest News

Derek Gunby in D.C. and at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021.
S.C. man convicted of felony in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Kenyatta “Keke” Odom re-creation sketch and photo
1988 Baby Jane Doe ID’d in Georgia; murder charges filed
Thanksgiving 2022
Here’s where to donate, celebrate in CSRA for Thanksgiving