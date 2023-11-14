Evans seniors sign to take baseball talents to next level

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baseball season is so far away, but like a rear-view mirror, it’s closer than you think.

Three Evans seniors put pen to paper on Monday, making their mark to play at the next level before the field has even been lined.

Pitcher Knox Sheppard, First Baseman Hunter Thompson, and Infielder Jackson Denton will take their talents to the next level.

Sheppard signed his letter of intent to play at Winthrop University, while Thompson will stay closer to home at USC Aiken and Denton will go on to play for USC Salkehatchie.

“I chose Winthrop University mainly because like the visit that I went on the campus was absolutely beautiful, the city of Rock Hill, it was just amazing, and the coaching staff showed a lot of love for me,” said Sheppard.

Thompson said: “To me, it’s not all laid out. I don’t have anything to prove anymore. But I, still at the same time, have something to prove I still have to get down with it. I can’t give up I can’t let up anymore. If anything, I have to push further and push more because of the fact that I have a target on my back now.”

Denton said: “I can definitely play with a lot less pressure on me, a lot less of a chip on my shoulder knowing that I am going somewhere. I’m not fighting for a spot as much but also with a chip on my shoulder that I have something to prove that I am signed somewhere. I want to be able to show out like they expect me to.”

They have until February to let it all sink in before the season picks up.

