Dougherty Road apartments become reality in Aiken

By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Dougherty Road apartment complex has become a reality for neighbors in Aiken.

The development passed 4-2 through Aiken City Council on Monday.

Developers say it’s expected to break ground after the new year. Also in 2024, officials say the South Carolina Department of Transportation will repave and re-pipe roads to battle flooding.

MORE | Neighbors raise concerns about safety along Ascauga Lake Road

We heard from some Aiken neighbors in September during a work session held by Aiken city leaders to discuss two new developments in the area.

“I was very upset,” said Ann Johnson, who’s had an acre of property on Dougherty Road since 1986.

She’s experienced plenty of flooding.

Flooding on Aiken property
Flooding on Aiken property(wrdw)

“It’s only going to make it worse,” she said.

Mayor Rick Osbon said Johnson’s land is already at a crossroads, with her retainment pond being the city’s, her property being the county’s, and the street being the state’s.

Johnson said this slows down building up infrastructure with developments in the area. She just wants solutions.

“Water doesn’t know whether it’s city, county, or state, but it came to me and it ruined my sale of my property,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

