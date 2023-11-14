Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying dry Tuesday. Bringing back clouds and low rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
CSRA
CSRA(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies expected most of Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few light showers are possible later in the day. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure develops south of the CSRA. Highs are expected are to reach the mid and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers possible Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will move through Friday night and bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions this weekend.

Highs Saturday will be near 70 and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
Bamberg County Detention Center
Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Latest News

Rain Chances
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Today's Highs
Cool Outlook This Week, Showers Moving In Wednesday
Staying dry Tuesday. Bringing back clouds and low rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry Tuesday. Bringing back clouds and low rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Dry Tuesday, few showers later in the week