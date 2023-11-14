Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta fast-tracks change in jail medical provider

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Charles B. Webster Detention Center(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of complaints about the current Richmond County jail medical provider, Augusta leaders aren’t wasting any time in changing things.

The Augusta Commission had already decided to drop WellPath and move forward with VitalCore Health Strategies as the new provider starting Jan. 1.

But on Tuesday, commissioners decided to make the change sooner. Instead, the new contract will take effect Dec. 1.

MORE | Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Since December 2010, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been contracting WellPath and its predecessor, Correct Care Solutions.

However, News 12 has been investigating WellPath for years on the mistreatment of inmates, particularly in the deaths of Debra Leverett and Ashley Asuncion.

MORE | Much remains in flux about Augusta’s record $1.15 billion budget

The health care provider at the jail was among a number of items Augusta Commission members considered Tuesday while meeting at the committee level.

Among the other issues was a plan to add an outdoor urban adventure center with a zipline off the Fifth Street bridge. The plan has been in the works for five years, and now as a partnership through Destination Augusta, it will go before the full commission.

Also, interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse was to give a presentation for recommendations on funding new jail pods. The options include general obligation bonds, Urban Redevelopment Agency revenue bonds backed by an intergovernmental agreement with Augusta, and SPLOST 9.

Also on the agenda:

  • Discussion on approving Feb. 11 as the Sunday designated for bars to be open for Sunday Bowl Sunday.
  • Information on updates to an alcohol ordinance
  • Discussion of animal services and ongoing refusals to serve citizens within the city limits of Hephzibah. The discussion reached no resolution.
  • A presentation from the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce about the City of Augusta Business Equity Fund.
  • Approval of proposed priorities for Fiscal Year federal congressionally directed spending.
  • Consider a request by the Greater Augusta Arts Council to present on creating a mural festival using the walls on the Fifth Street abutment between Reynolds Street and the 5th Street Freedom Bridge.

