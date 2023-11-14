Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after a boy accidentally shot himself this week with an apparently unsecured gun, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was arrested on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is being sought on the same charges, according to deputies.

The incident happened before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Murphy Road, where deputies were called to investigate a report of a 4-year-old with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MORE | 1988 Baby Jane Doe ID’d in Georgia; murder charges filed

Upon arrival, deputies found the boy with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brittany Ryans, has a criminal history, according to court records. She was charged in 2018 with one count of deprivation of a minor and six counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor and sentenced to a combination of confinement and probation.

Deputies, meanwhile, are looking for Ladarion Christopher Ryans, who’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Authorities also released a photo.

He’s wanted on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck once again

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Much remains in flux about Augusta’s record $1.15 billion budget
Derek Gunby in D.C. and at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021.
S.C. man convicted of felony in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Kenyatta “Keke” Odom re-creation sketch and photo
1988 Baby Jane Doe ID’d in Georgia; murder charges filed