1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after a boy accidentally shot himself this week with an apparently unsecured gun, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was arrested on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is being sought on the same charges, according to deputies.

The incident happened before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Murphy Road, where deputies were called to investigate a report of a 4-year-old with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies found the boy with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brittany Ryans, has a criminal history, according to court records. She was charged in 2018 with one count of deprivation of a minor and six counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor and sentenced to a combination of confinement and probation.

Deputies, meanwhile, are looking for Ladarion Christopher Ryans, who’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Authorities also released a photo.

He’s wanted on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

