Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: App of the Day, Lapse

There’s a new app at the top of the Apple App Store charts and it’s another camera app.
There’s a new app at the top of the Apple App Store charts and it’s another camera app.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new app at the top of the Apple App Store charts and it’s another camera app.

“Lapse” is a throwback camera app that might make one nostalgic for the days of point-and-shoot and disposable cameras that used film. Remember those?

Like those old disposable cameras, “Lapse” limits how many photos you can take each day to 36, and you cannot see those photos for about an hour while the roll is “developing”.

That’s totally contrary to how our smartphone cameras work. With Instagram and other apps people take a photo and immediately check to make sure they approve of how they look and, if not, they take more pictures.

MORE | What the Tech: How to use ‘Name drop’ on iOS 17

The folks behind the app say the limitations of “Lapse” help keep users ‘in the moment’ where they enjoy what they are doing rather than looking to see who ‘likes’ or ‘shares’ their photo.

When you take a photo with the Lapse app, you hear the shutter and the familiar beep and whine that we remember from old cameras where the flash needed to recharge.

We tried Lapse a few weeks ago on a weekend vacation and have to admit, it was pretty cool when we finally had the photos “developed” to see what pictures we took.

We also found that with a limit of 36 photos, we didn’t take the same photo over and over again which typically fills our camera roll with similar shots.

MORE | What the Tech: Google gadget searches for the holidays

Lapse does not allow followers but friends can join groups together to share photos and we can see where this would be great for events like weddings and other get-togethers.

It is a free app and it’s only available at the moment for iPhones. When signing up for Lapse, you must invite five friends to download the app, which might explain the sudden surge of downloads.

We especially like how the app organizes photos by month so you can look back at memories and share those with your friends. If you miss old film cameras (and some of us do), Lapse may be a camera app you enjoy.

Time will tell if Lapse has staying power.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Robert Salyer
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 person injured in shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Latest News

Neighbors have safety concerns about Ascagua Lake Road in Aiken County.
Neighbors raise concerns about safety along Ascauga Lake Road
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Dump truck overturns at Bobby Jones, Windsor Spring
Jose Quinonez
New details on arson case that displaces families at apartments
Pedestrian dies after south Augusta accident