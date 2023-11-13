Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escaped Bibb County inmate captured at home on Alpine Road in Augusta
Jesse Gregory
Armed and dangerous Lexington County suspect caught in Aiken County
Robert Salyer
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 injured in Sunday night shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Latest News

Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Lane closures at Fort Eisenhower, near Gate 1 start today
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transportation after massive fire closes interstate
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
RAW: Damage from Los Angeles interstate fire seen
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Tea and nickel are on the agenda as Biden hosts Indonesia’s president
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded