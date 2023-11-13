Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School

Grace Meyer
Grace Meyer(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has determined that the previous principal of Stevens Creek Elementary School will return in Jan. 2024 after stepping down in October.

On Monday, the district announced its final determination regarding the employment action resulting in Grace Meyer returning to her position as the principal on Jan. 2, 2024.

On Oct. 6, the district told parents that Meyers was stepping down for a different role in the Columbia County School District and would start on Tuesday.

MORE | Actor Maurice Johnson thanks Augusta Boys & Girls Club for community support

In the letter to parents, the district states, “This action is pending a final review as required by the Professional Standards Commission, the regulatory and certification agency for educators. We look forward to Meyer’s continued leadership for the students and families of this community.”

Dr. Charles Barry O’Neill will continue to serve as the interim principal until the end of December, according to the district.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escaped Bibb County inmate captured at home on Alpine Road in Augusta
Jesse Gregory
Armed and dangerous Lexington County suspect caught in Aiken County
Robert Salyer
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 injured in Sunday night shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Latest News

GreenJackets holds food drive, baseball clinic to benefit Golden Harvest
GreenJackets’ food drive, baseball clinic benefits Golden Harvest
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Lane closures start today near Gate 1 at Fort Eisenhower
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 13
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 13