Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died early Monday after being hit by a vehicle in south Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said it happened at Mike Padgett Highway and Phinizy Road.

The pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:57 a.m.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until positive identification can be made.

An autopsy is scheduled.

