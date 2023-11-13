Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died early Monday after being hit by a vehicle in south Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said it happened at Mike Padgett Highway and Phinizy Road.

The pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:57 a.m.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until positive identification can be made. 

An autopsy is scheduled.

