New details on arson case that displaces families at apartments

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more details about a fire that displaced five families last week at the Azalea Park Apartments.

Around 5:58 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a structure fire involving eight units in Building R of the complex at 1814 Fayetteville Drive.

Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke were visible from the windows.

Firefighters learned the fire started in Apartment R-4, which was occupied by Jose Quinonez, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters determined it to be a case of arson, with the fire originating on the bed in Quinonez’s bedroom.

Quinonez was charged with arson in the first degree and four counts of aggravated assault, according to deputies.

It’s not the first big fire at the complex.

In 2021, 15 people weren’t able to go home after a fire destroyed part of the complex.

In 2022, several more families were displaced by a fire in Building P.

The complex management said the displaced families are being housed in renovated apartments, and donations are being collected for the families and their kids who lost everything. Especially needed are children’s clothes and school supplies, which can be brought to the leasing office.

