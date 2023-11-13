Neighbors raise concerns about safety along Ascauga Lake Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an issue we see in multiple neighborhoods across the CSRA: concerns and the need for a traffic light.

This time, it’s off Ascauga Lake Road in Aiken County at the intersection of Blanchard Road.

It’s a heavily traveled road already, but being near new construction like Highland Springs Middle School, traffic is a huge concern for so many families who travel that way daily.

Just this year, there have been at least three accidents off of this road from March until now.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety numbers show 40 crashes there since 2021, with a little less than half of them resulting in injuries.

On social media, people are saying things like: “There is definitely a problem at this intersection. My fear is, they’ll wait until someone is seriously hurt before anything is even considered.”

News 12′s Taylor Martin is talking with neighbors about what they’d like to see happen to make the road safer. Watch for updates here ion WRDW.com and on News 12.

