Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Neighbors raise concerns about safety along Ascauga Lake Road

Neighbors have safety concerns about Ascagua Lake Road in Aiken County.
Neighbors have safety concerns about Ascagua Lake Road in Aiken County.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an issue we see in multiple neighborhoods across the CSRA: concerns and the need for a traffic light.

This time, it’s off Ascauga Lake Road in Aiken County at the intersection of Blanchard Road.

It’s a heavily traveled road already, but being near new construction like Highland Springs Middle School, traffic is a huge concern for so many families who travel that way daily.

MORE | Infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck once again

Just this year, there have been at least three accidents off of this road from March until now.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety numbers show 40 crashes there since 2021, with a little less than half of them resulting in injuries.

On social media, people are saying things like: “There is definitely a problem at this intersection. My fear is, they’ll wait until someone is seriously hurt before anything is even considered.”

News 12′s Taylor Martin is talking with neighbors about what they’d like to see happen to make the road safer. Watch for updates here ion WRDW.com and on News 12.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Robert Salyer
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 person injured in shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Latest News

There’s a new app at the top of the Apple App Store charts and it’s another camera app.
What the Tech: App of the Day, Lapse
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Dump truck overturns at Bobby Jones, Windsor Spring
Jose Quinonez
New details on arson case that displaces families at apartments
Pedestrian dies after south Augusta accident