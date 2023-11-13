Submit Photos/Videos
N. Augusta honors Jesse Lynch Memorial Post of the American Legion members

By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over in North Augusta, there was a Veterans Day ceremony presented by the Jesse Lynch Memorial Post of the American Legion to honor members who have passed.

They rang the bell to recognize the members of the legion that have passed since last Veterans Day.

Members of all the traditional branches were there, and one veteran took a moment to speak about people still celebrating.

Linda Roach, Commandant of Marine Corp Riverfront Marines, says, “It warms my heart because we are still patriotic. You look around and us and you know no matter what branch you are you’re going to say thank you for your service and if you look closely enough you’ll always see a tear”

She continued to say that the military and the families of those in the military are not alone, but that everyone together is family.

