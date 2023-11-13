Make-A-Wish helps local girl’s dream come true

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 3K students over at First Baptist North Augusta are helping cheer on one of their fellow classmates as she fights leukemia.

On Tuesday, Evie and her family are heading to Disney World for her Make-A-Wish.

Her teacher wanted to celebrate her and how brave she’s been, so they had their very own Make-A-Wish Day at school.

Some of the kids wore their favorite Disney costumes and shirts.

They had a dance party, made Disney arts and crafts, and even rode some virtual roller coasters.

A special guest, Minnie Mouse, was there to say goodbye to all of the kids.

