Lane closures at Fort Eisenhower, near Gate 1 start today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be periodic lane closures at Fort Eisenhower starting Monday and are expected to last until December.

Officials say it’s to minimize the impact of traffic going in and out during busy times.

The lane closures will take place near gate one.

There will be an outbound lane closure from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And an inbound lane closure starting at 9 a.m. with no end time as of Monday morning.

Leaders expect this to last until Dec. 22.

