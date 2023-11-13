Submit Photos/Videos
Infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck once again

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The well-battered Olive Road bridge has been struck again by a vehicle.

This time, it happened around 11 a.m. Monday, according to railroad employees.

By afternoon, Olive Road was blocked by barriers on both sides of the notoriously low railroad overpass. The bridge usually has to be inspected for damage and sometimes repaired before the road can reopen after a crash.

The bridge over Olive Road near White Street is too low for a standard box truck to fit under it – but that doesn’t stop drivers from trying.

A truck gets stuck under it every few weeks, despite a plethora of warning signs and signals, as well as a bright red beam that’s meant to attract attention.

The bridge – sometimes humorously called a beacon of hope for its indestructibility – isn’t just well-known in Augusta.

A representative with the CSX recently told city leaders that of the 9,000 bridges and 28 states CSX manages, the Olive Road bridge is infamous for the railroad, too.

“Of all the bridges that we have, this one and another one in Athens, Georgia, believe it or not, are two of the most destructive bridges on our network,” said Regional Vice President Craig Camuso.

