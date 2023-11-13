GreenJackets’ food drive, baseball clinic benefits Golden Harvest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets partnered up with Complete Game for a canned food drive and baseball clinic they do each year on Veterans Day for a good cause.

Those two events together honor the memory of veteran Terry Childers Sr.

The food drive benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank as well.

The clinic was at SRP Park on the field but moved indoors because of the rain.

Childers’ son and the owner of Complete Game, spoke on what his community event meant to him.

“Yeah absolutely, today being Veterans Day and my father being a veteran, it’s just a great day to give back to the community and give some free baseball lessons,” Matt Childers says.

He said his father was the first full time baseball coach at Augusta College, which is now Augusta University.

AU, USC Aiken and Paine College had instructors out there to help as well.

