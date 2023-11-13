Submit Photos/Videos
Experience Augusta highlights impact of tourism on our community

2023 Experience Augusta Annual Tourism Celebration
2023 Experience Augusta Annual Tourism Celebration(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta, the Augusta Sports Council, and Film Augusta hosted the 2023 Experience Augusta Annual Tourism Celebration event at the Miller Theater on Monday.

The event was to celebrate the impact of tourism on our community.

Destination Augusta President/CEO Bennish Brown and Augusta Sports Council CEO Michelle Pippin spoke on the 2023 highlights and a look at what’s coming in 2024.

“Our goal at the sports council is to market Augusta as a sports destination. That’s our mission and goal in everything that we do,” said Pippin.

Augusta’s tourism could continue to see a boost as renovations on the Bell Auditorium continue, and Richmond County voters approved a temporary sales tax for a new James Brown Arena.

“It gives us an opportunity to have a venue and be able to market and sell. We’re selling Augusta. That’s what tourism is all about. And now we’ll be able to sell Augusta,” said Pippin.

The Augusta Tourism awards ceremony was also to honor those who have strengthened Augusta’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This year’s honorees include:

  • Michael Wolff – President’s Award
  • Coco Rubio – Community Spirit Award
  • Mark Crump – Film Augusta Partner of the Year
  • Phinizy Center & Nature Park – Partner of the Year Award

Mayor Garnett Johnson, talk show host and comedian Poncere Daniels and local band Straw Boss were at the event.

For more information, visit https://www.visitaugusta.com/expaug2023/.

