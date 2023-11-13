</iframe</div></div><div id="fusion-static-exit:CF72WMJXKJEQVPAWXUJAQWGLLU" style="display:none" data-fusion-component="CF72WMJXKJEQVPAWXUJAQWGLLU"></div><p class="text | article-text">EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to put on your ice skates as Evans on Ice is now open for your family to enjoy.</p><p class="text | article-text">Each year, the team says they make extra efforts to provide the best skating conditions.</p><p class="text | article-text">We caught up with the manager of Evans on Ice.</p><p class="text | article-text">This year, he tells us they have ways to keep the ice cool and families dry in case it rains.</p><div class="w-100" style="height:90px"></div><p class="text | article-text">“This year we got this wonderful canvas; the tent covers it and even if it’s raining come out with your family. We have a new chiller so we can keep the ice cold even when it gets warm,” said Richard Frain.</p><p class="text | article-text">For more information about Evans on Ice, visit <a href="https://evansonice.com/" target="_blank">their website</a>.</p><div id="fusion-static-enter:NFLLTSQ6LVDWTLFGQ5C3FEPFFY" style="display:none" data-fusion-component="NFLLTSQ6LVDWTLFGQ5C3FEPFFY"></div><div class="article-raw-html w-100 mb-3"><div><iframe src="https://feed.mikle.com/widget/v2/164047/?preloader-text=Loading&" height="400px" width="100%" class="fw-iframe" scrolling="no" frameborder="0">