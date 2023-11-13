Dump truck overturns at Bobby Jones, Windsor Spring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dump truck loaded with gravel overturned at Bobby Jones Expressway and Windsor Spring Road on Monday afternoon, causing a traffic headache.

The accident was reported as an injury crash at 1:38 p.m.

Southbound Windsor Spring at the eastbound exit ramp had to be closed until further notice, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The northbound lanes are still open.

The cleanup will take some time, deputies said.

Drivers are urged to use caution and seek an alternate route.

