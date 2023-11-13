Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine finally returns today with temperatures still a bit cooler than average in the middle 60s for highs.

Clouds return Tuesday with rain and possibly another wedge setup returning Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday cooling into the middle to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry skies return Friday into next weekend, but temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with highs Friday in the middle 60s.

