Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry start to the workweek. Temperatures remain cooler than average through Friday.
Clouds linger, rain ending Sunday, 11/12/2023
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will clear tonight allowing for a seasonably chilly night with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be from the north at 2 to 4 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return Monday, and it will be milder day as a result. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with a northeasterly breeze at 4 to 9 mph.

Another nice day can be expected Tuesday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s - but skies will be more cloudy. Winds remain out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Cloudy and cooler conditions expected Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower during the day - although the exact track of an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf will determine whether we get rain or not, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast over the next day or two. Rain chances are expected to linger into Thursday and possibly Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-60s and highs Friday will be near 70. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Temperatures remaining cooler than average through the workweek.
Temperatures remaining cooler than average through the workweek.

