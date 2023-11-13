Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening with a few more clouds rolling in overnight. Temperatures will be chilly again tonight and drop to the low and mid-40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Cloudy skies expected most of Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few light showers are possible later in the day. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure develops south of the CSRA. Highs are expected are to reach the mid and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region. The cold front will move through Friday night and bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions this weekend. Highs Saturday will be near 70 and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Highs stay a few degrees below normal the next few days. (WRDW)

