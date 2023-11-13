Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, former U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler unloading on Georgia’s secretary of state.
It's Election Day in Georgia!
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re among the few who believe former President Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment - “Thou shalt not speak ill of fellow Republicans” - is still in force, look no further than Georgia’s GOP.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, widely believed to be a candidate for Georgia’s hugely important 2026 governor’s race, launched a broadside attack ad against fellow Republican - and Secretary of State - Brad Raffensperger.

Jones, according to CNN, is believed to be an unindicted co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County. The former president is alleged to have led an organized crime-like conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

In late October, the first-term lieutenant governor made national headlines when he advocated more money being spent on school safety, including paying for teachers and other non-officers to take firearms training, and paying teachers who hold a firearms training certificate an annual stipend.

“The secretary is fully focused on a successful 2024 election,” said spokesperson Jordan Fuchs. “While desperate politicians and election deniers work to discredit the outcome of next year’s election, we will continue to focus on preparing our counties for a smooth, secure and successful election.”

Jones’ attack came only two weeks after former U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler called on Raffensperger to “get back to work for the voters of Georgia.”

Loeffler, who is chair of Greater Georgia, made her comments after a report by the Washington Examiner, alleging Raffensperger has been tardy in implementing security updates to the state’s voting machines, vulnerabilities she said his office has known about since 2021.

Last week, Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, said Georgia’s elections are safe and secure.

The administration is also defending its decision to not upgrade software for the state’s voting system for the upcoming election. Election officials said the state is piloting the new version of the Dominion software in five counties.

“We wanted to look at doing it quickly potentially but it’s very difficult given the fact that we have to run elections in 122 counties right now,” Sterling said. “It takes tens of thousands of man hours to do this, and also, it’s never been tested.”

Some state lawmakers are pushing to have the Dominion software upgrade installed in time for next year’s elections.

“We should be able to have some counties utilizing the new Dominion software for the presidential preference primary, for the primaries following in May, for any runoffs, I think we can incrementally move the needle forward,” said state Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania).

The Secretary of State’s office said safeguards are already being put in place ahead of the 2024 election.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Robert Salyer
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 person injured in shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. answers questions during an Associated...
S.C. Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of 2024 presidential race
FILE - New state-issued voting machines used for the Georgia primary election on June 9, 2020,...
Constitutional challenge to Georgia voting machines set for trial early next year
Augusta election
Fentanyl-filled mail raises alarm after letter sent to Ga. election office
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Columbia, S.C., on Nov. 10, 2023.
‘Let’s do it again’: VP Harris files S.C. paperwork for Biden