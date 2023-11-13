Actor Maurice Johnson thanks Augusta Boys & Girls Club for community support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s known for playing roles in TV shows like Chicago Fire, Vampire Diaries, Hawaii Five - O and was part of a recent movie released back in August called Jones Plantation.

Actor Maurice Johnson grew up in Augusta and said if it weren’t for the Boys and Girls Club he wouldn’t be where he is today.

It didn’t matter where you came from, kids were just, kids.

“It was a mutual respect that we had for each other because it wasn’t about where you were from, wasn’t about who you know, your background. If you grew up in a single-parent household. If you grew up in a project, or if you grew up in, you know, in South Augusta, West Augusta. It was about how good were you in sports. And you know, how, you know, how well did you mesh with everybody on the field,” said Maurice Johnson.

Something he wants kids to experience today.

He says it’s important to be present in youth lives like his mentor Gary Winfrey was for him.

“Knowing yourself, being confident all of those things were things that were instilled with people like a Gary, right? You know, he instilled like, ‘Hey man, you’re great’. You know, to give me that constant reinforcement. And ‘Hey, okay, now let’s push it further, let’s push it further’. Okay, it wasn’t about if I’m going to college, it’s when you’re going to college,” said Johnson.

Gary and many other mentors have made an impact on hundreds of kids in Augusta.

“I had a passion when I was coming up to basically give back and be a mentor, or be a positive influence on young men as I was coming up. I didn’t have that when I was coming up. So I just made sure that I was able to do that,” said Gary Winferry, Boys and Girls Club mentor.

Helping them find their way, which he is still doing today.

“They gave me just as much as I gave them,” said Winferry.

They urge people to make the same impact on kids today.

“We’ve had a lot that came through the clubs over the years, I urge them to come back. Just be present, share their stories. And I think that will do, do a lot for the community. Augusta has always been about community and so that’s what the kids need to see. So they need to see their level of success. They need to hear the stories. And also, you know, just tell them about the things that we used to do that they’re doing,” said Johnson.

Maurice Johnson says he is working on a few projects in the future with the Boys and Girls Club and urges people to volunteer.

He says time is what kids need.

