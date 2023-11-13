Activists hold call to action events against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The fight against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is ongoing as activists continue protesting.

Activists with ‘Block Cop City’ participated in a weekend of events used to prepare with training or legal defense ahead of Monday’s day of action, per their website.

Derrick Ingram told Atlanta News First he traveled from New York City to join the movement against the construction of the center.

“I think we fight this legislatively, I think we fight this every day in our communities, I think we fight this with direct action and education,” he said. “But also making sure we’re listening to people that are living in these neighborhoods and those in touch with the environmental issues as well.”

According to the ‘Block Cop City’ website, a day of action will happen Monday and details depend on what the group decides in their meetings.

The protesting and outrage against the facility, which critics refer to as Cop City, has been ongoing.

Ingram said those not in favor of this center are fighting against police misconduct, police brutality and over-policing, especially in poor communities and Black communities.

According to Ingram, he decided to come to Atlanta after hearing of the 61 people charged Monday with violating the state’s RICO Act, for their alleged involvement in the movement against the building of the center.

“I thought it was a huge overreaction of a police state and it really showed me there needed to be a mass movement and mass mobilization around this issue and around Cop City,” Ingram said.

