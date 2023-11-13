13 displaced after separate house fires in Aiken, Edgefield counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross is assisting two families after their homes were damaged in separate fires in Edgefield and Aiken counties.

In North Augusta, the Red Cross is helping seven people by assisting with immediate needs and resources after their home on Hillside Drive was damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, volunteers are also assisting six people whose home, located on Hardy Place Road in Johnston, was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and year after year, Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

Safety tips from the American Red Cross:

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also, keep children and pets at least three feet away.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

