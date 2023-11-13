Submit Photos/Videos
1 injured in Sunday night shooting on Essie McIntyre Boulevard

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday night that left one person injured.

On November 12 just after 10 p.m., a viewer called into News 12 saying a shooting happened on Essie McIntyre Boulevard off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office PIO confirmed the shooting, saying deputies responded to the 1400 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

They say a victim was located and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the name of the victim hasn’t been released, or any suspects identified, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

