Thomson and Laney advance to 2nd round of GHSA State Playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s in the fall are usually reserved for college football, but on this night the GHSA Football State Playoffs took center stage across the CRSA.

With the rain making for a slippery night of football action, the Thomson Bulldogs and the Laney Wildcats both took care of business at home to advance to the second round.

While the Burke County Bears and the Washington County Golden Hawks, suffered heartbreaking losses on the road, bringing their seasons to an end.

Saturday GHSA Football Playoff Scores:

Thomson 40, Jeff Davis 0

Laney 67, Worth County 31

Perry 35, Burke County 14

Cook 24, Washington County 14

