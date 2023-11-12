Submit Photos/Videos
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lexington County suspect who was caught in Aiken County has been charged with desecration of human remains, according to authorities.

After a man was fatally shot, his body was discarded Sunday afternoon at Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Way in Lexington County, according to authorities.

The Lexington County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Nicholas Hendrix.

After the body was dumped, Jesse Gregory, 34, was caught in a manhunt near Holder Road and Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

He was ultimately arrested and is now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on one count of desecration of human remains.

WIS 10, News 12′s sister station in Columbia, South Carolina, said back in January that Gregory was wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge.

