Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia defeats Ole Miss, secures spot in SEC Championship game

By Alyssa Lyons and Daniel Booth
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldawgs continued their winning streak with their first top-ten win of the 2023 season against Ole Miss, 52 - 17, securing their ticket for the SEC championship game.

The Dawgs maintained a consistent march, scoring at least 10 points in each quarter, holding the Rebels to a full stop in the third quarter.

News 12′s Alyssa Lyons will have more highlights on Saturday’s big win between the hedges on News 12 at 11.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of a deadly fire in the 500 block of Huntongton Street in Augusta on...
Suspect charged with murder, arson in Augusta house fire
Vehicle flips alongside I-20
Vehicle flips along Interstate 20 near state line
Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Deputies respond to ‘serious’ accident on Deans Bridge Road
Surprise searches of S.C. prison workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches

Latest News

Watch: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
Strom Thurmond wins second round of playoffs against Keenan
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Under the Lights three sponsor image
Watch: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights