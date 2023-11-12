Georgia defeats Ole Miss, secures spot in SEC Championship game

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldawgs continued their winning streak with their first top-ten win of the 2023 season against Ole Miss, 52 - 17, securing their ticket for the SEC championship game.

The Dawgs maintained a consistent march, scoring at least 10 points in each quarter, holding the Rebels to a full stop in the third quarter.

