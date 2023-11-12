Georgia defeats Ole Miss, secures spot in SEC Championship game
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldawgs continued their winning streak with their first top-ten win of the 2023 season against Ole Miss, 52 - 17, securing their ticket for the SEC championship game.
The Dawgs maintained a consistent march, scoring at least 10 points in each quarter, holding the Rebels to a full stop in the third quarter.
News 12′s Alyssa Lyons will have more highlights on Saturday’s big win between the hedges on News 12 at 11.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.