Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wedge conditions will continue Sunday, as warm and moist air aloft moves over top of a very cool air mass with chilly northeasterly winds near the surface, keeping skies cloudy with high temperatures about 15 degrees cooler than average. Expect some drizzle and light rain at times Sunday morning with dry conditions returning for the afternoon, as the area of low pressure that brought the heavier rain Saturday moves away off the Carolina coast.

High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 50s with cloudy skies and winds from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

Skies will clear Sunday night allowing for a seasonably chilly night with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be from the north at 2 to 4 mph.

Partly sunny skies return Monday, and it will be milder day as a result. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with a northeasterly breeze at 4 to 9 mph.

Another nice day can be expected Tuesday with highs near the average of 70 degrees, then clouds and possibly another wedge returns Wednesday and Thursday. This means cloudy, cool and possibly rainy conditions, although the exact track of an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf will determine whether we get a lot or a little rain, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast over the next day or two.

Dry conditions return Friday into next weekend with temperatures returning to near average for this time of year.

Clouds linger, rain ending Sunday, 11/12/2023

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.