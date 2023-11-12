Augusta celebrates Veterans Day: rain or shine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain or shine, people marched or stood on the sidelines to support our Veterans at the parade in Downtown Augusta.

“We have a saying in the army, it doesn’t rain in the army rains on the army,” said Veteran Kelvin Deveaux.

People lined the sides of the street and were happy to come out and show support, “I believe people were still out because they wanted to support the Veterans and wanted to just show their appreciation and just say thank you,” said Nzinga Blackwood, a VA Medical Nurse.

People also came out to honor those Veterans who didn’t hear ‘thank you for your service’ or ‘welcome home’ after initially serving.

Sonny Reece and his friends served in Vietnam, “We didn’t get a welcome. You got just the opposite. It took 50 years to recognize Vietnam veterans, 50 years and it felt, it felt good.”

And they say it’s important to come out today, regardless of the weather.

“We need to remember the sacrifice that those ahead of us gave. And recognize the fact that our freedom is not free. And that the service that all of these people ahead of us gave and who have followed us as we’re getting older have given is what keeps this country free and keeps our freedom,” said Charlie Brown, a Vietnam Veteran.

And remember those who have served or who are no longer with us.

“We try to come every year and remember some of the guys who we served with, and who a number of which, are no longer with us. We try to come every year to honor the veterans that were with us, and all other veterans of all the wars,” said Brown.

They say the next time you see a Veteran, ask them their story and that it’s important to hear about everyone’s experience and understand why it is important to honor our Veterans.

