Armed and dangerous Lexington County suspect caught in Aiken County

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted Lexington County suspect is now in custody following a search by local and South Carolina state deputies near I-20 in Aiken County.

On Sunday just before 5:30 p.m., News 12 received a viewer tip about a manhunt for an armed and dangerous individual near Holder Road heading toward Interstate 20.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search was taking place on Holder Road near the interstate and that it may cause delays in traffic from the 28 to 39 eastbound mile markers.

Abdullah says the suspect, identified as Jesse Gregory, is now in custody.

He also says that the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and SLED assisted with the search.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available from this developing story.

