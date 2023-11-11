Strom Thurmond wins second round of playoffs against Keenan

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We were live at Strom Thurmond High School where the Rebels were up against the Keenan Raiders in our Game of the Week.

The Rebels have had six home games this year. At home, they’ve outscored their opponents 233 to 48.

The last came just in the first-round last week against Landrum when they won 49 to 7.

It’s the sixth game this season where they’ve put more than 40 points on the board.

Their success comes from getting the most out of their players in every phase of the game.

“Defense is giving the ball back to the offense and we’ve got great offensive players. As much as we can give the quarterback the football and his playmakers around him. And then the guys bought it into special teams. So, a lot of times, we have a lot of short fields, from the special team units. So, all that equals points on the board,” said Assistant Coach Matt Hayes.

Hayes said this team takes a lot of pride in putting it in the endzone. He said Coach Webb says every game the scoreboard doesn’t lie.

It’s almost a control copy-paste situation. Strom Thurmond faced Keenan in the second round of the playoffs at home last year, back then they were riding a nine-game win streak.

Keenan made it number 10.

Now, the rebels are riding a six-game win streak. They’ve also kept a good chunk of the same guys who laid down that 21-to-6-win last year over the Raiders and they’ll rely on them again to repeat their luck.

“This team is playing at a high level. We have great chemistry, probably the senior leadership we have some of our captains are led by our seniors they lead by examples but they’re also vocal compared to other coat other teams that I’ve coached,” said Hayes.

Hayes says this is probably one of the most laser-focused teams he’s ever coached.

They play with a high level of discipline and effort and that’s what it takes to keep winning this time of year.

The Rebels took the win this year 53 to 20.

