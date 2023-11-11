Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on southbound Interstate 59 at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
Surprise searches of S.C. prison workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches
This was the aftermath of a deadly fire in the 500 block of Huntongton Street in Augusta on...
Suspect arrested in deadly fire in Augusta
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Magazine scams
I-TEAM: Swindled seniors seek justice after $300M stolen over 20 years

Latest News

Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Marine surprises family in Aiken
Marine surprises family in Aiken ahead of Veterans Day
Marine surprises family in Aiken ahead of Veterans Day