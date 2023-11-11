Submit Photos/Videos
Marine surprises family in Aiken ahead of Veterans Day

By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no better way to kick off Veterans Day weekend than a hometown surprise.

Redcliffe Elementary in Aiken County posted some touching photos on Facebook.

After spending the last year away from his family and serving his country as a Marine, Aiken County native Lance Corporal Sage Hales returned to his roots for a very special visit.

Usually, surprises in the cafeteria aren’t this sweet.

“I was just about to eat one of my cupcakes when Mrs. Drake came in. That’s when I saw him out of the corner of my eye and jumped up,” said Alissa Farthing, Hales’ niece.

Her little sister was even more surprised at being under that fancy uniform.

“I just stared. I didn’t know who he was at first, because he didn’t have his hat on,” said Adalyn Farthing.

There stood their uncle, who had spent the last year serving in the Marines.

Hales’ sister Cecelia, said: “You know, he’s just always wanted to be in the military, and he wanted to do the Marines to make my grandpa proud. I’m 100% sure he did.”

Cecelia said when her brother left last October, the kids took it hard.

“They will blow his phone up with Facetime. If he doesn’t answer, he’s going to because they won’t stop,” said Cecelia.

When the window to come home opened, she said her brother knew where he wanted to be.

“About a month ago, I told him I kind of want to surprise the kids, and he said, okay, I agree,” said Cecelia.

After this visit, Cecelia says he is set to deploy for the next three years. But he will ship out with memories of the homecoming surprise of a lifetime.

He’s cramming a lot into his short leave. He left the kids’ school to head out for his honeymoon.

He got married in September over a Zoom call. So, they have a lot to catch up on.

