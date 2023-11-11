Man dies after being found shot at home on Bleakley Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that turned deadly for a 50-year-old man.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home on the 1500 block of Bleakley Street, November 11, at 1:22 a.m. in reference to a homicide.

Deputies say they found a man shot at least one time and he was taken to Wellstar-MCG Emergency Room by EMS.

The Richmond County Coroner says Charles Irvin was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled and because of the active investigation, no further information is being released at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as this case develops.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.