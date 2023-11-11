Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wedge conditions are expected this weekend, as warm and moist air aloft moves in from the southwest dropping steady rain into a very cool air mass with chilly northeasterly winds near the surface, keeping high temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for the weekend. Steady light to moderate rain will be pretty much non-stop through the day Saturday into Saturday evening with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a northeasterly breeze at 7 to 12 mph.

The rain will taper off a bit Saturday night, but drizzly and cool conditions will persists. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s with winds from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunday will get off to a wet start as well, as another wave of rain moves across the region. The rain finally comes to an end Sunday afternoon, although cloudy skies and much cooler than average temperatures in the middle 50s will persist with winds remaining from the northeast at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunshine finally returns Monday with temperatures still a bit cooler than average in the middle 60s for highs.

Clouds return Tuesday with rain and possibly another wedge setup returning Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday cooling into the middle to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry skies return Friday into next weekend, but temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with highs Friday in the middle 60s.

Weekend Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

