Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Arts pump millions into Augusta’s economy, study finds

Arts in the Heart final day 2023
Arts in the Heart final day 2023(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates nearly $26 million in economic activity in a year, according to a new study.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council this week revealed the finding from “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6,” a study conducted by Americans for the Arts.

MORE | Voters have approved new James Brown Arena: What’s next?

The $24,646,130 in economic activity in Fiscal Year 2022 included $11 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $12.5 million in event-related spending by their audiences.

The economic activity supported 523 jobs and generated $27 million in local, state and federal government revenue, according to the study.

The study found America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

In Richmond County, 39 of the 52 total eligible nonprofit arts and culture organizations identified by the Greater Augusta Arts Council provided the financial and attendance information required for the study

The full report, a map of the 373 study regions, and a two-page economic impact summary for each, can be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.

MORE | Opening date set for Junior Achievement center in Columbia County

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
Surprise searches of S.C. prison workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches
This was the aftermath of a deadly fire in the 500 block of Huntongton Street in Augusta on...
Suspect arrested in deadly fire in Augusta
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Magazine scams
I-TEAM: Swindled seniors seek justice after $300M stolen over 20 years

Latest News

Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested
Marine surprises family in Aiken
Marine surprises family in Aiken ahead of Veterans Day
Marine surprises family in Aiken ahead of Veterans Day
Blackville-Hilda, Wagener-Salley go head-to-head in second round of playoffs
Aquinas, Glascock County gear up for game