Arts pump millions into Augusta’s economy, study finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates nearly $26 million in economic activity in a year, according to a new study.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council this week revealed the finding from “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6,” a study conducted by Americans for the Arts.

The $24,646,130 in economic activity in Fiscal Year 2022 included $11 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $12.5 million in event-related spending by their audiences.

The economic activity supported 523 jobs and generated $27 million in local, state and federal government revenue, according to the study.

The study found America’s nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry that supports 2.6 million jobs and generates $29.1 billion in government revenue.

In Richmond County, 39 of the 52 total eligible nonprofit arts and culture organizations identified by the Greater Augusta Arts Council provided the financial and attendance information required for the study

The full report, a map of the 373 study regions, and a two-page economic impact summary for each, can be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.

