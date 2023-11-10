Vehicle flips along Interstate 20 near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle overturned along westbound Interstate 20 late Friday afternoon in one of two crashes along the stretch.

Injuries were reported in one of the crashes, which involved multiple vehicles, according to dispatchers.

It all happened just before 4:30 p.m. at I-20 and Riverwatch Parkway in front of the Joe Dirt Fireworks building.

Westbound traffic was at a standstill to at least Exit 1 inside South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.