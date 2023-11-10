TSA officers rally against government shutdown at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta airport’s TSA workers are rallying against a looming government shutdown that would have them screening airline passengers without getting paid.

“TSOs have to worry whether do I feed my family, do I pay my rent, do I go buy diapers, do I leave my child at home unattended because I can’t afford to pay for childcare,” said Aaron Barker, the local president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

That’s what officers fear could happen if the government shuts down. Right now, the budget is only fixed to run through Nov. 17.

“It’s definitely not good for federal employees because - guess what? TSO workers, who I represent, transportation security administration workers, they have to come to work without pay,” said Barker.

That’s why the American Federation of Government Employees is rallying at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, pushing passengers to call their legislators to figure out a budget before current funding expires. There’s also a bill AFGE is pushing, H.R. 3394, that would ensure TSA officers would keep getting paid during a shutdown using the security fee airline passengers already pay.

“When you go through, see an officer a little down or whatever, just know that they are a little bit stressed at this time, and give them some kind words of encouragement,” said Barker.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.