Suspect arrested in deadly fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In less than 24 hours, two people have died from separate structure fires in Augusta and Leesville according to authorities – and one of them was found to be a murder case.

Early Friday morning, a person was found dead inside a burning abandoned house, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 2:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Huntington Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully ablaze.

Luis Edgardo Gonzalez, 34, who was homeless, was found in the front room of the burning structure by fire crews.

The coroner’s office confirms the time of death was 3 a.m., and an autopsy has been scheduled.

During the course of the criminal investigation, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Chevez Cooper, 31, on charges of murder and arson in the first degree, according to deputies.

Two Augusta firefighters suffered burns, one to the forearm and the other to the legs, according to fire officials.

In Leesville

Also, early Friday morning, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identification of a 72-year-old man as the victim of a structure fire.

On Thursday, authorities say Saluda County Fire Service and other first responders responded to an early morning fire with entrapment at the Circle area off Columbia Highway and Highway 378.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Bruce Smith, 72, of Leesville.

At the time of the fire, Smith was in the building which served as his business and residence. He was transported by air to Prisma Health Richland trauma unit, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early afternoon, according to authorities.

The coroner’s office will be working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Saluda County Fire Service to investigate this fire and death.

Home fire safety

Though we don’t know what caused these deadly incidents, we’re entering a dangerous time of year for house fires – many of them caused by people trying to stay warm in cold weather.

The U.S. Fire Administration warns that nearly 156,000 fires in the United States occur during the winter holiday season each year, causing nearly 630 deaths, 2,600 injuries and $936 million in property damage.

Of these, 47,000 residential structure fires kill 530, injure 2,200, and cause an estimated $554 million in property damage.

Here are a few ways you can prevent fires in your home:

Use extra precaution when it comes to space heaters.

Cover doors and windows.

Keep up with inspections, that includes if you have a chimney

Don’t use an oven to heat your home.

To get more safe heating tips for your home, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Red Cross.

