‘A spiritual connection’: Equine Rescue of Aiken is connecting people to horses

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the start of Veterans Day weekend, and we are highlighting Equine Rescue of Aiken’s Trust and Release Program.

The program helps veterans, active military, as well as friends, family and even volunteers with the rescue connect with the horses.

“It’s more of a – I guess a spiritual connection,” said James Jakob.

It’s a special connection between humans and horses.

VETERANS DAY COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

“They seem to have a sense as to what’s going on with you as a person,” said Russ Miller.

It’s a mutual relationship.

“They can feed off of that and in turn, they make you feel better being around them,” said Miller.

The horses did that for Miller, Jakob and Joe Cruz.

“He would come out here and just decompress and relax and bond with the horses,” said Cruz’s wife, Nancy.

We introduced Nancy and Joe to you earlier this year.

“It was his safe place, his quiet place,” said Cruz.

Cruz found comfort through Equine Rescue of Aiken’s Trust and Release Program.

“I brought him out here, and I don’t think that he knew he would have the experience that he did and pretty soon it wasn’t me asking him to come out, he was wanting to come out every day,” said Cruz.

Cruz came out to the rescue every day until he died back in September.

“I think it was a purpose he had,” said Cruz. “He felt like he had a job to do with the horses.”

The program helped Cruz ease his post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The horses out here help people more than we help the horses,” said Cruz.

The idea is to make life more stable.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.