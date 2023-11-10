Shallow grave: A look into Augusta murder suspect’s past

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten days ago, a suspicious activity call to 911 ended with the discovery of a body on Heard Avenue.

The body was in a shallow hole covered with a blue trap. Investigators haven’t released the name of the victim, but we are learning more details about the man accused of killing him.

Colby Jovan Smith, 30, had two warrants for his arrest at the time of the murder. One for violating his probation and the other for refusing his mental health treatments. He was ordered by the courts to get mental health injections.

We uncovered Smith is no stranger to the courts, going back to 2010 when he drove into an ATM and then shot the machine.

He was let out on probation, but violated it in 2016.

In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in jail.

Through public records News 12 got from the courthouse, we found letters Smith wrote during that time.

He served the five years before getting out on probation in 2022. He was then ordered to report to mental health court.

In April 2023, he violated his probation due to missing treatment sessions, drug screens, and court dates.

In September 2023, he was medically terminated from mental health court and was back on probation.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Autoplay Caption

Now, he’s accused of murder after “impaling the victim with a knife” on Oct. 1.

“The victim would later succumb to their injuries” after the crime occurred at 843½ Heard Avenue, according to the arrest warrant.

The shocking part for neighbors is they aren’t sure exactly how long this person was buried in their backyards.

READ THE ARREST WARRANTS:

The arrest warrant for concealing a death accuses Smith of moving the body to the backyard, digging a shallow grave and placing the body in it, and cleaning any DNA evidence from within the residence that belonged to the victim.

A neighbor showed News 12 where the crime happened and where the body was buried. A blue tarp even still kept the vague shape of a body.

As for motive, we still don’t know anything about that.

But the autopsy may shed more light on the case. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for identification.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.