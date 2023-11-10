Submit Photos/Videos
Separate CSRA structure fires kill 2 in 24 hours

Augusta fire crews find 1 dead at structure fire
Augusta fire crews find 1 dead at structure fire(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In less than 24 hours, two people have died from separate structure fires in Richmond County and Saluda County, according to authorities.

Richmond County

Early Friday morning, a person was found dead inside a burning structure while crews were fighting the fire, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms they met with crews on the 500 block of Huntington Street around 2:07 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirms the time of death was 3 a.m., and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Crews were still on the scene as of 5:25 a.m. Please avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Saluda County

Also, early Friday morning, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identification of a 72-year-old man as the victim of a structure fire.

On Thursday, authorities say Saluda County Fire Service and other first responders responded to an early morning fire with entrapment at the Circle area off Columbia Highway and Highway 378.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Bruce Smith, 72, of Leesville.

At the time of the fire, Smith was in the building which served as his business and residence. He was transported by air to Prisma Health Richland trauma unit, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early afternoon, according to authorities.

The coroner’s office will be working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Saluda County Fire Service to investigate this fire and death.

