Rainy forecast keeps Columbia County Fair closed for tonight

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With rain in the forecast, Columbia County Fair organizers decided to close Friday night.

The fair is scheduled to run through Sunday at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

Rain and chilly weather are in the forecast for the weekend, and fair officials said they’d make the decision each morning whether to open or close.

To learn whether the fair will be closed, visit https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCountyFairGAFair or https://columbiacountyfair.net.

