Opening date set for Junior Achievement center in Columbia County

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after crews broke ground on the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia County, a grand opening date has been announced.

The Junior Achievement Discovery Center of the CSRA’s grand opening is Jan. 11, according to the Columbia County Board of Education Regular Session Agenda for Nov. 14.

In January, we sat down with superintendents in Richmond and Columbia counties and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA.

The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills, which is something leaders have worked hard to bring here.

Those involved since the beginning say they hope this building will teach students real-life skills early.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Junior Achievement partnered with Richmond County and Columbia County for this to come full circle.

Charlie Walker is the Richmond County Board of Education’s president. He said this benefits all students in the area because it gives everyone equal opportunities to learn.

