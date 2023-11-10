Nearly 2 weeks on the run, Jefferson County escapee arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jefferson County Correctional Institute inmate Robert Salyer was arrested on Friday in Pooler, according to officials.

Authorities recovered the road grader stolen by Salyer on Nov. 2.

It was recovered in Bloomingdale, which is near Savannah and about 100 miles from where Salyer took off.

Inmates at the medium-security dorm-style prison perform work duties, and left from his outside detail Friday afternoon, riding the 37,000-pound Caterpillar grader that travels at a maximum speed of 27 mph.

Salyer was assigned to a road scraping detail near Bartow.

The escapee himself remains at-large and should be considered dangerous.

He’s serving time for a number of offenses, including theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson, in addition to others, according to the Department of Corrections.

Inmate Robert Salyer escaped with a grader like this one, authorities say. (Contributed)

