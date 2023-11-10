Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How Joe Manchin affects Democrats chances of holding Senate, White House in 2024

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Centrist Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, sent shockwaves through the political universe when he announced his pending exit from the U.S. Senate.

“What I will be doing, is traveling the country, and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle,” Manchin said in a video announcement Thursday.

There is speculation Manchin is hinting at a presidential run, and third party group No Labels has already referred to him as an ally. Manchin made an appearance in the swing state of Georgia Friday.

Cook Political Report’s Jessica Taylor said a third party probably can’t win the White House, but Manchin could pull votes from Joe Biden.

“I think Democrats are right to worry about what a no labels candidacy could do to Joe Biden’s prospects,” Taylor said.

The Cook Political Report forcasts the Senate seat will almost certainly flip to West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice, as Manchin’s personal brand of politics was the only thing keeping the seat blue.

“He’s been a political unicorn in West Virginia,” Taylor said. “I mean, he served in the legislature, he was secretary of state, he was governor, and he was sort of able to buck the political evolution that was happening in a state like West Virginia.”

Republicans picking up the West Virginia seat would put the Senate at an even 50-50.

Taylor says it doesn’t look good for Democrats, as all seven of their projected close races are Democrats playing defense and trying to hold seats.

“The fact that you have vulnerable Democrats in all these red states, losing this one is, I think, very damaging for them.”

If Democrats lose any more seats, they would need to win a Senate race in states like Texas or Florida, which has recently been a major challenge for the party.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
Surprise searches of S.C. prison workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches
This was the aftermath of a deadly fire in the 500 block of Huntongton Street in Augusta on...
Separate CSRA structure fires kill 2 in 24 hours
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
From left: Ericka Sherai’ Jones and Serena Caldwell
S.C. day-care workers pushed kids to fight, deputies say

Latest News

How Joe Manchin affects Democrats chances of holding Senate, White House in 2024
Augusta election
Fentanyl-filled mail raises alarm after letter sent to Ga. election office
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Columbia, S.C., on Nov. 10, 2023.
‘Let’s do it again’: VP Harris files S.C. paperwork for Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative says